Tip-A-Griffin Back for 15th Edition on December 11
December 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 15th edition of the Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-a-Griffin fundraiser will be held Monday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan. Players, coaches, and hockey operation staff members will help serve tables during the two-hour event.
Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction.
A raffle among the four locations (Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood) will feature an array of prizes from the Griffins, Detroit Red Wings, Peppino's, Two Beards Deli, The Great Escape Room, Courage and Soar, Circle Theatre, GR Public Museum, Kilwins, Wax Poetic Candle Bar, and others.
Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation . In its previous 14 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $116,000 for various local charities.
The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (subject to change):
Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)
Katie Berglund -- Assistant Athletic Trainer
Austin Czarnik
Taro Hirose
Erich Junge -- Video Coach
Brian Lashoff -- Assistant Coach
Amadeus Lombardi
Carter Mazur
Jared McIsaac
Wyatt Newpower
Tyler Spezia
Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)
Jonatan Berggren
Sebastian Cossa
Josiah Didier
Simon Edvinsson
Cross Hanas
Kyle Hornkohl -- Assistant Equipment Manager
Steph Julien -- Assistant Coach
Marco Kasper
Marcus Kinney -- Strength and Conditioning Coordinator
Roope Koistinen -- Goaltending Development Coach
Dan Watson -- Head Coach
Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)
Austin Frank -- Athletic Trainer
Tim Gettinger
Zack Harvey -- Physical Therapist
Michael Hutchinson
Brogan Rafferty
Jack Rummells -- Sports Science Data Analyst
Nolan Stevens
Eemil Viro
Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)
Zach Aston-Reese
Albert Johansson
Joel L'Esperance
Dominik Shine
Elmer Soderblom
Brad Thompson -- Equipment Manager
William Wallinder
