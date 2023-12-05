Tip-A-Griffin Back for 15th Edition on December 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 15th edition of the Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-a-Griffin fundraiser will be held Monday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan. Players, coaches, and hockey operation staff members will help serve tables during the two-hour event.

Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction.

A raffle among the four locations (Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood) will feature an array of prizes from the Griffins, Detroit Red Wings, Peppino's, Two Beards Deli, The Great Escape Room, Courage and Soar, Circle Theatre, GR Public Museum, Kilwins, Wax Poetic Candle Bar, and others.

Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation . In its previous 14 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $116,000 for various local charities.

The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (subject to change):

Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)

Katie Berglund -- Assistant Athletic Trainer

Austin Czarnik

Taro Hirose

Erich Junge -- Video Coach

Brian Lashoff -- Assistant Coach

Amadeus Lombardi

Carter Mazur

Jared McIsaac

Wyatt Newpower

Tyler Spezia

Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)

Jonatan Berggren

Sebastian Cossa

Josiah Didier

Simon Edvinsson

Cross Hanas

Kyle Hornkohl -- Assistant Equipment Manager

Steph Julien -- Assistant Coach

Marco Kasper

Marcus Kinney -- Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

Roope Koistinen -- Goaltending Development Coach

Dan Watson -- Head Coach

Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)

Austin Frank -- Athletic Trainer

Tim Gettinger

Zack Harvey -- Physical Therapist

Michael Hutchinson

Brogan Rafferty

Jack Rummells -- Sports Science Data Analyst

Nolan Stevens

Eemil Viro

Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)

Zach Aston-Reese

Albert Johansson

Joel L'Esperance

Dominik Shine

Elmer Soderblom

Brad Thompson -- Equipment Manager

William Wallinder

