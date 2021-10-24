Reign Close Homestand with Another Win
October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (4-0-0-1) finished off their season-opening five-game homestand with a 5-1 trouncing of the San Diego Gulls (0-3-0-0) on Dia de Muertos Night Saturday at Toyota Arena. Forward Tyler Madden and defenders Helge Grans and Jacob Moverare each had two assists in the victory, while five different skaters found the back of the net for the Reign and goaltender Matt Villalta turned aside 33 saves to improve to 3-0-0 on the year.
Date: October 23, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
SD 0 0 1 1
ONT 2 2 1 5
Shots PP
SD 34 1/3
ONT 28 1/3
Three Stars -
1. Aidan Dudas (ONT)
2. Matt Villalta (ONT)
3. Helge Grans (ONT)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Olle Eriksson Ek
Next Game: Friday, October 29, 2021 @ Abbotsford - 7:00 PM PST @ Abbotsford Centre
