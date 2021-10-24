Monsters Fall 3-2 to Marlies After Five Round Shootout
October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 3-2 after five rounds in a shootout on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 3-1-0-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Toronto's Marc Michaelis started the scoring at 12:16 of the opening period, but Cole Fonstad responded quickly with his first AHL marker at 12:37 off a feed from Josh Dunne to tie the game 1-1 for Cleveland after 20 minutes. The Marlies regained the lead in the middle frame after a tally from Joey Anderson at 6:18, but Dunne converted on a power-play chance at 11:35 assisted by Brendan Gaunce and Kevin Stenlund knotting the game 2-2 heading into the final intermission. Following a scoreless third period and overtime frame, the Monsters entered a shootout staying alive after Justin Scott, who appeared in his 265th career game for Cleveland breaking a franchise record, scored in the third round to force extra chances. The Monsters fell in the fifth round of the shootout after Mikhail Abramov recorded the 3-2 game winning goal for the Marlies.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 38 saves in defeat while Toronto's Joseph Woll made 33 saves for the victory.
The Monsters continue the stretch on the road next Friday, October 29, against the Syracuse Crunch for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 0 0 2
TOR 1 1 0 0 1 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 35 1/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
TOR 41 0/2 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Berube SOL 38 2 2-5 2-0-1
TOR Woll W 33 2 1-5 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 3-1-0-1, 2nd North Division
Toronto Record: 2-2-0-0, 5th North Division
