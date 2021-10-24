P-Bruins Close out Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Springfield
October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - Jack Ahcan scored a power play goal and Jakub Lauko picked up his third assist of the season, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon, 4-1. Providence outshot Springfield, 40-32, and Kyle Keyser made 28 saves. In total, 15 of Providence's 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
"I think the message is a little bit different than it was last night. Obviously last night is in the rear view mirror. I can't fault our guys for their effort today.
"I thought we did a lot of great things. We just didn't capitalize. At the end of the day, out chancing teams just doesn't guarantee you're going to win the game. We've got to find a better way to get ahead, put our foot down, and close teams out.
"We're finding our identity and we're finding it early. That's something we've got to work on as a group. We've got to accept the challenge and do a better job of understanding situations in the game that can have a negative impact versus a positive impact. We'll figure that out as we go along here."
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, October 29 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 5 9
HERSHEY 4 6
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 4 6
HARTFORD 5 7
CHARLOTTE 4 5
BRIDGEPORT 6 6
PROVIDENCE 5 4
LEHIGH VALLEY 4 1
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SPRINGFIELD 0 1 3 4
PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 1
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2021
- Henderson Silver Knights Drop Second Game against Abbotsford Canucks, 3-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ian Mitchell Recalled from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Go to Shootout to Beat Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Endure Shootout Defeat against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Fall 3-2 to Marlies After Five Round Shootout - Cleveland Monsters
- Willman Strikes Late for Overtime Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Puustinen Strikes Twice in Penguins' 2-1, OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Close out Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Springfield - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Pull Away in 3rd Period Explosion in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Skarek, Islanders Score Shutout Win over Rocket - Bridgeport Islanders
- Maltsev Reassigned by Avalanche, Burzan Returns to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms' Wilson Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Reign Close Homestand with Another Win - Ontario Reign
- Sawchenko's 45 Saves Sparks 3-2 Win over Colorado - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Dropped at Ontario 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Stockton Extends Hot Start with Come-From-Behind Win in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Close out Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Springfield
- P-Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 4-0
- P-Bruins Grab a Point, Fall in Overtime to Utica Comets, 2-1
- P-Bruins Earn One Point in First Road Game, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3
- P-Bruins Open 2021-22 Season with 2-1 Win over Bridgeport Islanders