P-Bruins Close out Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Springfield

PROVIDENCE, RI - Jack Ahcan scored a power play goal and Jakub Lauko picked up his third assist of the season, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon, 4-1. Providence outshot Springfield, 40-32, and Kyle Keyser made 28 saves. In total, 15 of Providence's 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"I think the message is a little bit different than it was last night. Obviously last night is in the rear view mirror. I can't fault our guys for their effort today.

"I thought we did a lot of great things. We just didn't capitalize. At the end of the day, out chancing teams just doesn't guarantee you're going to win the game. We've got to find a better way to get ahead, put our foot down, and close teams out.

"We're finding our identity and we're finding it early. That's something we've got to work on as a group. We've got to accept the challenge and do a better job of understanding situations in the game that can have a negative impact versus a positive impact. We'll figure that out as we go along here."

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, October 29 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 5 9

HERSHEY 4 6

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 4 6

HARTFORD 5 7

CHARLOTTE 4 5

BRIDGEPORT 6 6

PROVIDENCE 5 4

LEHIGH VALLEY 4 1

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 0 1 3 4

PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 1

