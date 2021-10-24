Maltsev Reassigned by Avalanche, Burzan Returns to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed multiple player transactions.

The following player has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

C Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The following player has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies by the Colorado Eagles:

Pos. Player Team (League)

RW Luka Burzan Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, October 27th at 7:30pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

