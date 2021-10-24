Stockton Extends Hot Start with Come-From-Behind Win in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Stockton Heat (3-0-1-0) battled back from a pair of deficits, and Matthew Phillips netted the game-winner as the Heat topped Bakersfield (2-2-0-0) by a 4-2 final Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

With the victory, the Heat ride a three-game win streak back to Stockton Arena for next weekend's set and have their second four-game point streak to start a season in team history.

The Condors struck first 5:17 into the game, Cooper Marody finding the back of the net, but the initial edge was short-lived as Kevin Gravel lit the lamp just 45 seconds later to pull even with a 1-1 deadlock that lasted through the end of the first frame.

Again it was Bakersfield grabbing the upper hand in the second period, Tim Schaller scoring 1:33 into the second stanza for a one-goal edge, but Justin Kirkland answered 3:25 later to again bring the Heat back even, a tie that lasted through the second intermission.

The game remained deadlocked until Phillips gave Stockton its first lead 4:46 into the final frame, then Nick DeSimone punctuated the win with an empty-netter in the 4-2 victory.

NOTABLE

The Heat trailed during play for the first times this season, scoring equalizers in 45 seconds and 3:25, respectively, to end the deficits.

Kevin Gravel netted his first goal with the Heat, and first since April 13 of last season, to tie the game in the first. It was assisted by Martin Pospisil, his first point of the campaign, and Glenn Gawdin, his second-straight game with a helper.

Justin Kirkland has goals in three consecutive games for the first time in his AHL career.

Stockton has been tied at the end of the first period in all four games this season. Saturday was the first time since the season opener, and second time on the year, that the Heat have been knotted through 40 minutes.

Glenn Gawdin hit 100 career AHL points with an assist in the game.

Dustin Wolf has earned at least a point in each of his last five starts, dating back to the 2020-21 season. Saturday was his first-ever AHL road game.

The Heat have points in their first four games of a season for the second time in Heat history, last pulling the trick in 2016-17, the team's last playoff berth.

Since losing his AHL debut in 2019-20, Dustin Wolf is 4-0-1-0 with a .952 SVP (159 saves on 167 shots faced).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-4

STK PK - 2-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Matthew Phillips (1g, GWG)

Second - Cooper Marody (1g, 1a)

Third - Justin Kirkland (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (31 saves on 33 shots faced)

L - Olivier Rodrigue (20 saves on 23 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return to home ice next weekend for a pair of home games, Saturday at 6 p.m. against Colorado and Sunday at 5 p.m. against San Jose.

