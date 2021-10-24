Henderson Silver Knights Drop Second Game against Abbotsford Canucks, 3-0

October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 3-0, in their second game against the Abbotsford Canucks this weekend at Abbotsford Centre Sunday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

An evenly matched first period ended scoreless after Silver Knights goaltender Dylan Ferguson blocked 12 shots, while Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs fended off 11. Nic Petan broke the ice early in the second period with a power play goal for Abbotsford. Sheldon Dries followed up with an unassisted power play marker of his own, putting the home team up 2-0. Neither team added to the tally until the final minute of the third frame, when Patan notched his second of the night at 19:06. The Canucks secured the shutout victory, 3-0. This was the first regulation loss of the season for the Silver Knights.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will head back to Henderson to take on the Bakersfield Condors Friday morning at 11 a.m. Henderson will wear themed Nevada Day jerseys for the duration of the game to celebrate the Silver State. Fans can watch the match up on AHLtv and listen on 1230 The Game.

Purchase tickets here: http://vgk.io/ak8sS

