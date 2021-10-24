Sawchenko's 45 Saves Sparks 3-2 Win over Colorado

October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (2-1-0-0) scored a pair of power-play goals, and got 45 saves from Zach Sawchenko to hold off the Colorado Eagles (0-3-1-0), 3-2, on Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center

- For Sawchenko, the 47 shots faced and 45 saves were career-highs as the third-year pro earned his first win of the year in his season debut.

- After going 0-for-7 on the power-play to begin the season, the Barracuda managed to go 2-for-3 on the man-advantage on Saturday, getting the game-winning goal from Noah Gregor (1) while up a man.

- Jayden Halbgewachs (2, 3) notched a pair of goals in the victory, and now has three goals over his last two games. Saturday marked his fourth-career two-goal game.

- Ryan Merkley collected three assists over the weekend, including two on Saturday. Merkley's two-point effort was the second of his career.

- Before this weekend, the Barracuda had never won back-to-back games within the Budweiser Events Center.

- The Barracuda are now set to host their home-opener on Oct. 29 (7 p.m.) at the SAP Center against the Eagles.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.