Sawchenko's 45 Saves Sparks 3-2 Win over Colorado
October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (2-1-0-0) scored a pair of power-play goals, and got 45 saves from Zach Sawchenko to hold off the Colorado Eagles (0-3-1-0), 3-2, on Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center
- For Sawchenko, the 47 shots faced and 45 saves were career-highs as the third-year pro earned his first win of the year in his season debut.
- After going 0-for-7 on the power-play to begin the season, the Barracuda managed to go 2-for-3 on the man-advantage on Saturday, getting the game-winning goal from Noah Gregor (1) while up a man.
- Jayden Halbgewachs (2, 3) notched a pair of goals in the victory, and now has three goals over his last two games. Saturday marked his fourth-career two-goal game.
- Ryan Merkley collected three assists over the weekend, including two on Saturday. Merkley's two-point effort was the second of his career.
- Before this weekend, the Barracuda had never won back-to-back games within the Budweiser Events Center.
- The Barracuda are now set to host their home-opener on Oct. 29 (7 p.m.) at the SAP Center against the Eagles.
