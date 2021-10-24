Ian Mitchell Recalled from Rockford

October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical updates:

Forward Jujhar Khaira (JOO-jahr KAIR-a) and defenseman Riley Stillman will not play tonight (COVID-19 Protocol).

Assistant Coach Marc Crawford will not coach in tonight's game (COVID-19 Protocol). Player Development Advisor Chris Kunitz will remain behind the bench this evening.

Additionally, the team recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He has one assist in one game with the Blackhawks this year.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.

Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.