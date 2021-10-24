Moose Go to Shootout to Beat Grand Rapids

The Manitoba Moose (3-2-0-0) continued their home opening weekend at Canada Life Centre for their second game in three days against their Central Division rivals, the Grand Rapids Griffins (1-3-0-0). The Moose were coming off a 1-0 win on Friday night and were aiming to make it two in a row on Sunday.

The first period saw Manitoba come out and assert themselves with the first goal of the contest on the power play. Austin Poganski swung the puck to Declan Chisholm who sauced it over to the waiting Cole Perfetti. The forward walked in and unleashed a perfect shot from the top of the circle under the blocker of Victor Brattstrom for a 1-0 Moose lead at 9:01. Moose netminder Arvid Holm, who was making his first AHL start, stopped all six shots he faced in the first frame. The horn sounded and the result after the first 20 minutes was a 1-0 Moose lead and a shots advantage of 8-6.

Manitoba continued their goal-scoring in the second frame with a tally from Mikey Eyssimont. Leon Gawanke sent the puck to Eyssimont who skated into the zone. He picked his spot and beat a screened Brattstrom for his fourth of the season and a 2-0 Moose lead at 13:42. Grand Rapids responded a minute later with goal of their own from Dennis Yan. After two periods of play, Manitoba held a 2-1 lead and had the edge in shots 18-15.

The Moose fell into some penalty trouble to start the third and sent the Griffins to the power play. Ryan Murphy was able to beat Holm with a shot from the blue line to tie the game 2-2 at 3:01. There were decent chances for both sides as time ticked down, but Holm and Brattstrom shut the door the rest of the way. 60 minutes weren't enough, so the game went into overtime. The Moose fired six shots in the extra frame, but weren't able to find a winner during the 3-on-3 period.

Holm was perfect for the Moose in the shootout and denied all three Griffins shooters. David Gustafsson took his turn and ended the game with a low shot to send the Moose to their second straight win. Final shots on goal saw the Moose ahead by a 31-23 count.

Cole Perfetti scored his first goal of the season

Goaltender Arvid Holm picked up his first career AHL assist

The Moose recorded 30 plus shots for the third consecutive game

Jonathan Kovacevic led the way with five shots on goal

Moose Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (Click Here for Full Interview)

ï»¿"I love playing here in front of our home fans. It's really special. To get two big wins here was a big part of our team building this weekend."

What's Next?

The Moose keep the homestand going and face the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Oct. 30. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for the game are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

