Phantoms' Wilson Suspended for One Game

October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hartford on Oct. 23.

Wilson was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Lehigh Valley's game today (Oct. 24) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

