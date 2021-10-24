Phantoms' Wilson Suspended for One Game
October 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hartford on Oct. 23.
Wilson was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Lehigh Valley's game today (Oct. 24) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
