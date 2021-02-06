Reign Announce Opening Night Roster

February 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced their season-opening roster for the 2020-21 AHL regular season.

The Reign's opening-night roster consists of 18 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The team's full opening-night roster is listed below -

Forwards (18): Quinton Byfield, Blaine Byron, Jacob Doty, Aidan Dudas, Mikey Eyssimont, Samuel Fagemo, Nick Halloran, Arthur Kaliyev, Rasmus Kupari, Tyler Madden, Jack Poehling, Nick Poehling, Drake Rymsha, Johan Sodergran, Brett Sutter, Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte

Defensemen (7): Daniel Brickley, Cameron Gaunce, Sean Durzi, Cole Hults, Jacob Moverare, Marcus Phillips, Jack Sadek

Goaltenders (3): J-F Berube, Troy Grosenick, Matthew Villalta

Additionally, the Reign announced today that forward Brett Sutter has been named as the team's captain for the fourth consecutive season. Sutter was named as the second captain in team history in October 2017 and has worn the "C" ever since. Alternate captains will be selected on a rotating basis to begin the season, from members of the team's leadership group.

The Reign open the 2020-21 campaign on the road in their first ever meeting with the Henderson Silver Knights, AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, tonight at 7:00 p.m. Following three road games to begin the season, the Reign begin their home slate against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, February 12.

All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV. AHLTV packages are on-sale now, and fans can watch every Ontario Reign game this season, home and away, for $34.99. A full league all-access pass, consisting of every game played across the AHL this season, is available for $44.99.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.