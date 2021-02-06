Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Opening Day vs. Wolves at 3 PM at BMO

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Chicago Wolves today at 3:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center to open the 2020-21 season. Today is the first of 11 scheduled meetings between the two clubs.

Hogs Hockey Is Back

The Rockford IceHogs celebrate their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline and their 14th in the American Hockey League during the 2020-21 campaign.

King Ready for Season Two

IceHogs Head Coach Derek King enters his second season behind the bench alongside assistant coach Anders Sorensen. Last season, King led the IceHogs into the Central Division playoff push and finished with a record of 29-30-2-2. In 127 as active coach of the IceHogs (including interim in 2018-19) King holds an all-time record of 58-58-5-6.

Mitchell Leads the Charge

Yesterday, the IceHogs announced that veteran forward Garrett Mitchell was named the 13th team captain in AHL team history. Defenseman Cody Franson and forward John Quenneville will serve as alternate captains for the 2020-21 season.

Young Hogs Look to Gain Experience

The 2020-21 Opening Night Roster for the IceHogs features 29 players including 17 rookies. Evan Barratt, Isaak Phillips, Cam Morrison, Wyatt Kalynuk, Mitchell Fossier, Michal Teply Chris Wilkie, Chad Yetman, Cole Moberg, Michael Krutil, Riley McKay, Alec Regula, D.J. Busdeker, Andrei Altybarmakyan, Cale Morris and Tom Aubrun all look to make their AHL debuts.

Next Wave of Blackhawks

The IceHogs roster features 10 players that were drafted by the Blackhawks from 2016-20 including forward Chad Yetman (sixth round, 172 overall) and defensemen Michael Krutil (fourth round, 110 overall) and Isaak Phillips (fifth round, 141 overall) who were selected in this past summer's NHL Entry Draft.

Hello Old Friend

The IceHogs 14th AHL season also marks the 14th year of their in-state rivalry with the Chicago Wolves. Last season, the IceHogs raced out to a 5-0-0-0 record vs. CHI, their best start ever and longest winning streak against the Wolves, before finishing with a 6-2-1-0 head-to-head record.

Like Father, Like Son

The Wolves' roster features defenseman D.J. King, son of IceHogs Head Coach Derek King. The 20-year-old blueliner begins his rookie season after skating with Saginaw (OHL) last season with current IceHogs forward D.J. Busdeker.

Leaders of the Pack

Forward Jeremy Morin (2010-16) leads the IceHogs all-time against the Wolves with 33 points (15g, 18a) in 37 career games. Forward Brett Sterling leads the Wolves' side with 43 points (18g, 25a) in 50 career games vs. IceHogs.

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 27-26-5-3, 62 points (4th, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 6 Wolves at IceHogs 3 p.m.

Feb. 9 IceHogs at Wolves 2 p.m.

Feb. 16 Wolves at IceHogs 2 p.m.

Mar. 27 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 Wolves at IceHogs 4 p.m.

Apr. 3 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

Apr. 7 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Apr. 21 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

May 14 Wolves at IceHogs 6 p.m.

May 15 IceHogs at Wolves 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

74-57-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (1st season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators

