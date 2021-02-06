Gulls Edge Bakersfield

The San Diego Gulls won their second consecutive game to open the 2020-21 regular season, defeating the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 tonight at FivePoint Arena. With the win, San Diego improved to 27-17-1-2 all-time against Bakersfield, including a 14-9-0-1 mark on home ice. The Gulls' 2-0-0-0 home record matches the club's best start to a season at home since 2015-16.

Trevor Zegras recorded his second consecutive multi-point game (1-1=2) to begin his AHL career. With 2-3=5 points in his first two appearances, Zegras tied Troy Terry (3-2=5, Oct. 19-20, 2018) for the most points by a Gulls rookie in the first two games of their AHL career. Zegras currently leads the AHL in points, co-leads in assists and ranks tied for second in goals.

Jamie Drysdale scored his first professional goal at the 13:42 mark of the first period, becoming the youngest player in Gulls history to score his first career AHL goal (18 years, 9 months, 28 days). Drysdale also added an assist to record his first professional multi-point effort (1-1=2).

Lukas Dostal recorded his second career win in his second career start, becoming the third Gulls netminder to win each of his first two starts with the club, joining John Gibson (Oct. 10-16, 2015) and Anton Khudobin (Dec. 18-19, 2015). Dostal improved to 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average (GAA) and .945 save percentage and currently lead leads AHL goaltenders in wins and saves (73).

Chase De Leo scored for the second consecutive game (1-0=1). De Leo currently leads the AHL in shots (12) co-leads in plus/minus (+5) and ranks tied for second in points (2-2=4) and goals. His 2-2=4 points in the first two games of the season marks a career best.

Sam Carrick scored his first goal of the season at 3:34 of the second period. Carrick also co-leads the AHL with a +5 rating through two games.

Kodie Curran recorded an assist for his second consecutive night with a point (1-1=2).

Trevor Carrick and Jeremy Roy each recorded an assist to mark their first point as a Gull.

Josh Mahura, Alex Dostie and Andrew Poturalski also collected assists for their first points of the season.

San Diego continues its season-opening six-game homestand Wednesday, Feb. 10 vs. Ontario at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Jamie Drysdale

On his goal

I just saw a broken play along the boards. We ended up winning the battle and I saw (Alex) Dostie skating up and the defense committed to him. There was a gap of open ice in the middle so I tried to take advantage of that. Dostie made a heck of a pass. I just came down and tried not to overthink it, I saw a spot and shot for it. I was fortunate enough for it to go in.

On his confidence

Every day my confidence is getting higher and higher. Everyone here is encouraging me to play my game and not be afraid to jump up, not be afraid to make a play. That's huge for my confidence as well. The guys here are great, the coaches are great and the staff is great. I'm very fortunate to be in the spot I am.

On Lukas Dostal

He was unbelievable tonight. I think we gave up a few more Grade-A chances tonight than we would have liked but he was rock solid back there. You always love to play in front of a calm goaltender and that's exactly what we've got in him.

Assistant Coach Sylvain Lefebvre

On the hot start

Obviously, it's a point that we mentioned a couple times before we started the season. We did not want to start like last year. When you're down six (games), it's hard to fight back and get back in the thick of things. I really liked our start this year and not just last night, but tonight. Some nights, you need really good goaltending, and we got that on both nights.

On the success of the young prospects in the lineup

Not just the youth, but the quality of those young guys. They're skilled and their hockey sense is through the roof. Right now, Jamie (Drysdale) is playing really well the veteran Keegan Lowe. Then you have (Trevor) Zegras who's playing with Sam Carrick and Chase De Leo, and they're doing really well. They bring our offense. I'm trying to match Drysdale as much as possible with those three guys up front and it brings more offensive zone time. Having said that, there are other guys like (Lukas) Dostal - you can't forget about him because he's the real deal. You saw it in the two games, especially tonight, getting [43] shots and holding the fort there at the end when Bakersfield was pressing hard.

On the penalty kill

You'll often hear that you need your goaltender to be your best penalty killer. Tonight, we had that. As a group, killing penalties, it always depends on who you're playing, but especially with a team like Bakersfield, who has really good playmakers like (Cooper) Marody, (Seth) Griffith and even (Alan) Quine, they like those seem passes so we're trying to take that away from them and also, fronting shots. They tried to get shots through, especially from the top and then crash the net. We're strong, we have some big guys that can hold their ground in front of the net and Dostal, fighting through traffic, making those saves and getting to rebounds.

