Amerks Sign Mersch to Professional Tryout

Forward Michael Mersch with the Texas Stars

(Rochester Americans) Forward Michael Mersch with the Texas Stars

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed forward Michael Mersch to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Mersch, 28, joins the Amerks after spending the 2019-20 season with the Texas Stars (AHL), recording 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 61 games. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward ended the campaign ranked third amongst all Stars skaters in goals and fourth among all forwards in points.

The seventh-year pro has appeared in 377 career AHL games between the Stars, Ontario Regin and Manchester Monarchs, totaling 245 points (122+123) while also adding 35 points (16+19) in 44 Calder Cup Playoff games. Additionally, Mersch has skated in 17 career NHL contests with the Los Angeles Kings, tallying a goal and a pair of assists.

Prior to turning pro, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA), where he registered 120 points (67+53) in 157 games with the Badgers from 2010-2014.

He was drafted by the Kings in the fourth-round (110th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Amerks remain at home on Wednesday, Feb. 10 for their first of 12 meetings on the season against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

