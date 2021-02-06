Iowa Topples Texas with 4-1 Victory

February 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (1-1-0-0; 2 pts.) defeated the Texas Stars (1-1-0-0; 2 pts.) by a final score of 4-1 tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. The Wild had contributions from four different goal scorers and a 21-save performance by rookie goaltender Dereck Baribeau to collect their first win of the 2020-21 season.

For the second straight night, forward Dmitrii Sokolov opened the scoring for Iowa. After a Stars turnover in their own high slot, Sokolov sent a bullet to the top left corner past goaltender Tomas Sholl (17 saves). The Russian's second of the year made it 1-0 Wild 4:57 into the game.

Texas tied the game late in the first period with a Tye Felhaber tally at 17:48. He got loose near the left post of the Wild's net and jammed home a feed from the right corner past goaltender Dereck Baribeau (21 saves).

For the first time in the season series, Iowa and Texas went into intermission locked at 1-1. The Wild topped the Stars in shots on goal during the first period, 8-4.

A long stretch of play through the second went scoreless, until 16:38 of the frame. Wild rookie forward Josh Maser parked in front of the Stars' net and redirected a point shot from defenseman Ian McCoshen past Sholl for the first professional goal of his career, bringing the score to 2-1.

At the end of two stanzas, Iowa held the lead 2-1 despite being outshot by Texas 12-3 in the second period. Total shots through two periods stood in favor of the Stars 16-11.

Iowa struck early into the third period to double their lead. Recently named alternate captain Gabriel Dumont took a Tyler Sheehy pass in front of Sholl and quickly pulled to his backhand to slide the puck home. Sheehy's assist was the first of his AHL career and his first AHL point. Dumont's first of the season made it 3-1 Wild 53-seconds into the final period.

Forward Connor Dewar would seal it with under 90 seconds left in regulation while Texas had their goalie pulled. After blocking a shot at the Stars' offensive blue line, he went in alone on an empty net for his second goal of the season.

Both teams went goalless on the power play tonight, with Iowa ending the night 0-3 and Texas going 0-5. Final shots sat in favor of Texas 22-21.

The Wild and the Stars wrap up their three-game stint here in Des Moines Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.