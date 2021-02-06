Admirals Sign Three to AHL/ECHL Deals

Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Michael Huntebrinker and defensemen Arvin Atwal and Josh Healey to two-way, AHL/ECHL contracts for the 2020-21 season.

With the Admirals opting out of the current season, the trio would play for the Chicago Wolves at the AHL level this year.

Healey, who skated for Chicago in their 3-1 season-opening win Friday night against Grand Rapids, spent last season with the Admirals where he skated in 30 contests, recording three assists, a +5 rating and setting a new career-high with 72 penalty minutes. In three-plus seasons of playing in the AHL, he has skated in 137 games with the Admirals and the Stockton Heat, posting one goal and dishing out 17 assists for 18 points while accumulating 160 penalty minutes.

Atwal has already played in seven games for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL this season, notching a goal and three assists while logging 18 penalty minutes. He skated in 14 games with Milwaukee in 2019-20, recording 19 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. He also played in 23 games with the Everblades, posting four goals and adding four assists for eight points, a +13 rating, and 100 penalty minutes.

Huntebrinker has also seen action with Florida this year, pacing the team with 19 points and 10 goals in just 18 contests. The Chesterfield, MO native averaged over a point per game last year for the Blades, tallying 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists in only 43 games. He has 22 games of AHL experience, all with Lehigh Valley, potting a pair of goals and eight penalty minutes.

