Comets Drop Second Game of the Season to Crunch 6-1

February 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets fell to the Crunch on Saturday night in Syracuse by a score of 6-1. The Comets put themselves down early in the game when they gave up a shorthanded goal just one minute into the contest after a two-on-one rush resulted in a goal by Gabriel Fortier. As the first period continued, Syracuse goaltender Samuel Montembeault made several dazzling saves stifling the Comets attempts at getting on the board. Syracuse cashed in for a 2-0 lead in the second after Otto Somppi deflected a Riley Stillman point shot at 9:20 of the first period.

In the second period, Alex Barre-Boulet added to the Crunch lead on the powerplay at 4:38 for his first of the year followed by a 4-0 lead when Henry Bowlby potted his first as well at 10:50. With the comets down by four goals, they finally struck when Lukas Jasek rushed down the right wing side on a short-handed break and centered the puck to Curtis McKenzie who drove the net. McKenzie slid the puck just passed Montembeault at 18:27. This cut the Crunch lead to 4-1 after 40 minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, Syracuse added to their lead when Fortier scored his second of the night at 7:04 when his backhander just leaked passed Comets netminder Jake Kielly. The Crunch added to their lead and made it 6-1 after Ryan Lohin scored his first of the season and first AHL career goal at 13:48.

Utica outshot the Crunch 33 to 31 but went scoreless on their five powerplay attempts while their opponents scored once on five attempts. The Comets are in action again when they battle the Binghamton Devils next Saturday on the road at 4:00pm.

