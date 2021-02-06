Home Opener Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 4 p.m.

February 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center. Puck drop is slated for 4 p.m. as Hershey plays its first of 14 games this season versus its Keystone State rival.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-0-0-0) at Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0)

February 6, 2021 | 4 PM | Game #1 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Mason Riley (#79)

Linesmen: Tom George (#61), Bob Goodman (#90)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 3:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV (FREE PREVIEW WEEKEND)

LOOK WHO'S BACK (FOR REAL THIS TIME):

At long last, the Hershey Bears are back. Hershey's nearly 11-month wait was extended an extra day with the news of yesterday's scheduled game at Binghamton being moved to Feb. 17 due to COVID-19 concerns with the Devils staff. However, this afternoon, the Bears are set to take the ice at home for the first time since Mar. 1, 2020, and for the first time overall since Mar. 8, 2020.The Chocolate and White's last contest was a 3-2 shootout loss at Providence nearly 11 months ago, with the Bears scoring twice in the game's final minutes to come back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a standings point. Less than a week later on Mar. 12, the AHL season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2019-20 campaign was ultimately canceled on May 11. In total, it has been 335 days since the Bears last game. While the team is back in action, the 2020-21 season will differ from a normal year. The Bears will play in the North Division, and the club's season will last just 36 games. All of Hershey's games will be versus regional foes Binghamton, Lehigh Valley, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

HOME SWEET HOME:

Hershey will attempt to win it's first home opener since 2016 this evening. The Chocolate and White's last home opener victory at GIANT Center came on Oct. 22, 2016 in a 5-2 decision over Bridgeport. Since then, the Bears have dropped three straight home openers, including falling 3-2 to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. Despite that early season setback, home ice was nice for Hershey last year as the Bears tied for the league lead in home wins, going 21-8-1-2 at GIANT Center in 2019-20.

REECE'S PIECES:

A familiar piece in the Lehigh Valley/Hershey rivalry has switched sides to join the Chocolate and White. Defenseman Reece Willcox signed a PTO with the Bears in January, joining Hershey after spending parts of five seasons with the Phantoms. Willcox appeared in 232 career games with the Phantoms, making him the club's all-time games played leader among defenders since the team's move to Lehigh Valley. He posted 58 points (12g, 26a) in his tenure with the Phantoms, and the former Cornell captain had a pair of helpers in nine games versus Hershey last season.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

The Bears and Phantoms will play 14 times this season, and Hershey hopes to continue the success they had versus their rivals last year. The Chocolate and White went 8-1-1-0 in 10 contests versus Lehigh Valley in 2019-20, holding the Phantoms to just 2-for-43 (4.7%) on the power play in the season series. Hershey returners Matt Moulson (4g, 2a) and Garrett Pilon (3g, 3a) each had six points in the season series. Returning forward Maksim Susko tied for the team lead with five points (2g, 3a) for the Phantoms in eight games versus the Bears. Over the last five seasons, Hershey is 15-7-3-4 versus Lehigh Valley at GIANT Center.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN:

On Jan. 27, the Bears named forward Matt Moulson the 44th captain in team history. The veteran winger led Hershey in goals (22), power play goals (11), first goals of the game (7), and shots (172) last season. He finished second on the team in points with 41, and was one of just two players to play in all 62 games during the shortened season. In his 14 professional seasons, Moulson has appeared in 1,017 professional games, with 650 coming in the NHL with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo, and Minnesota. The native of North York, Ontario becomes the first Bear to wear the "C" since Garrett Mitchell sported the letter from 2015-18. Moulson previously served as an alternate captain with the Bears in 2019-20.

FAMILIAR FACES:

The Bears were one of the AHL's best teams during the 2019-20 season, and the Chocolate and White's Opening Night roster features many familiar faces from last year's club. At forward, Kody Clark, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Shane Gersich, Kale Kessy, Brett Leason, Matt Moulson, Garrett Pilon, Joe Snively, Riley Sutter, Matt Weis, and Steve Whitney all played for the Bears last season. On defense, Martin Fehervary, Lucas Johansen, and Eddie Wittchow return, while Cameron Schilling rejoins the organization after previously playing for the Bears from 2012-15. In goal, Pheonix Copley was loaned to the club Thursday, and the experienced goaltender previously led the Bears to a 2017 playoff series win versus Lehigh Valley. Behind the bench, Spencer Carbery returns for his third season with the Chocolate and White. He has posted a record of 80-43-7-8 since becoming Hershey's 26th head coach in franchise history in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.