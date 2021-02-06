Game Preview: Condors and Gulls at 5 p.m. Tonight

IRVINE, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors wrap up the weekend against the San Diego Gulls at 5 p.m. Tonight's game from Irvine, Calif. will be broadcast LIVE on AHLTV as part of a freeview opening weekend and through the iHeartRadio App (Fox Sports 970 AM). Condors Countdown powered by Grapevine MSP begins at 4:45 p.m.

BROSSEAU SCORES IN DEBUT

Rookie LW Devin Brosseau scored his first AHL goal last night. He was one of seven rookies to play in their first AHL game last night.

PENALTY KILLING STARTS STRONG

The Condors Mariott Welding penalty kill was a perfect 3/3 last night.

CONDORS HOME OPENING WEEKEND TELEVISED LIVE ON 23ABC NEXT WEEK

