Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Wild 4

February 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







February 6, 2021

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa

Texas Stars - 1, Iowa Wild - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WILD 1 1 2 4

STARS 1 0 0 1

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 21 5-12:00 0/3

STARS 22 4-8:00 0/5

STARS: 1-1-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (1-1-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Tomas Sholl (L) - 17 saves

WILD: 1-1-0-0 (1-1-0-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Dereck Baribeau (W) - 21 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Josh Maser (IA)

Dmitry Sokolov (IA)

Ian McCoshen (IA)

POSTGAME NOTES:

Dmitry Sokolov opened the scoring for the second consecutive night to give the Wild the lead.

Tonight's game was Tomas Sholl's AHL debut after three pro seasons in the ECHL and SPHL.

Tye Felhaber net his first goal of the season to tie the game and Colin Markison earned his first assist of the year on the cross-crease pass.

Iowa turned in three unanswered as Josh Maser began the run with a deflected shot off his body late in the second period

Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 21 saves in his first win of they year.

Texas and Iowa face off on Monday in the deciding game of a 3-game series.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

Monday, Feb. 8 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, Feb. 12 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Tuesday, Feb. 16 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

