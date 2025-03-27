Red Wings Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. Under the guidance of fifth-year Manager MATTHEW LECROY, the team will kick off its 2025 campaign against the Buffalo Bison (TOR) at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, March 28, at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY.

Rochester embarks on its 97th season in the International League with a young, but experienced squad. The roster boasts 12 players with prior MLB experience, led by veteran ANDREW KNIZNER (293 games) and FRANCHY CORDERO (251 games). The squad features an equal split of 14 pitchers and 14 position players, and three newcomers who have never played Triple-A baseball, including ANDRY LARA and NASIM NUÑEZ.

Japanese-born pitcher SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA will also join the squad and become the third player to make his Triple-A debut after spending the previous nine seasons with Chunichi of Nippon Professional Baseball. He is the first player in Nationals history to have been signed directly from Asia.

The Red Wings roster boasts 21 American players representing 16 states and eight international players from Venezuela (3), the Dominican Republic (3), Korea (1), and Japan (1).

The roster includes 17 players on their first Triple-A Opening Day roster and 19 who have previously donned the Red Wings uniform. Two players were a part of last year's Opening Day lineup, including two-time reigning Most Popular Player, DARREN BAKER and JUAN YEPEZ, who logged 74 games with the Red Wings a season ago.

Tickets for the upcoming home opener on Tuesday, April 1, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI) at 4:05 p.m. and all 74 additional home games are available at RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling (585) 423-WING.

