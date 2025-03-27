Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights: Stripers Nearing Four-Millionth Fan Milestone as 2025 Season Begins

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers begin their 16th season of baseball at Coolray Field with a thrilling - and potentially historic - six-game series from April 1-6. The Stripers host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) as they welcome fans back to the ballpark for Opening Week.

The Stripers enter the 2025 season just 19,922 fans shy of four million as a franchise dating back to the club's inaugural 2009 season.

When the milestone is reached, all fans in attendance at the history-making game will receive a FREE Baseline Box ticket to any remaining Tuesday or Wednesday night game in 2025.

The lucky four-millionth fan will receive a Stripers' VIP Prize Pack, including two full-season tickets for the remainder of the 2025 season, a $200 shopping spree in Bobby's Tackle Team Store, a VIP experience for a future Stripers game, prize packs from Stripers' corporate partners, tickets and merchandise from the Atlanta Braves and other Braves' minor league affiliates, and more. For more information, visit GoStripers.com.

Opening Week is full of exciting promotions, including a 2025 Schedule Cling Giveaway (April 1), Education Day (April 2), 404 Night and Fireworks Friday (April 4), and the first ever Soundcheck Saturday featuring a Homestand Tour T-Shirt Giveaway (April 5).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 1 (4:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 3:00 p.m.

- Opening Day (presented by Georgia Power): It's the start of a new season at Coolray Field! Get to the ballpark early for a special introduction of the Stripers coaches and players in a pregame ceremony.

- 2025 Schedule Cling Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power): Plan your summer around Stripers baseball! The first 2,000 fans to the ballpark will receive a Stripers' 2025 Schedule Cling.

- All You Can Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites for just $37.

Wednesday, April 2 (11:05 a.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

- Education Day: This is the first opportunity in 2025 for young Stripers fans to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Thursday, April 3 (7:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices and the themes every Thursday night. This Thursday, it's $2 hot dogs and $3 domestic beers!

Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- 404 Night: We're celebrating all things Atlanta: the music, the culture, the icons, the sports teams, and more that make up the 404!

- $6.78 Ticket Pack: In addition to celebrating the 404, fans also have the chance to represent Gwinnett's own "678" area code with select tickets available for just $6.78.

- Atlanta Black Crackers Tribute: For the first time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers. Join us as we pay tribute to the Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home.

- Fireworks Friday: The Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks (weather permitting), set to the music of Atlanta music icons.

- All You Can Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites for just $37.

Saturday, April 5 (6:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

- Soundcheck Saturday Kickoff: Enjoy a performance from Nashville-based recording artist Jenny Teator starting the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove.

- Homestand Tour T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling): It looks just like your favorite vintage concert tee, but instead of tour dates, it's our 2025 opponents! Given to the first 1,750 fans to arrive at the ballpark (M and XL only).

- All You Can Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites for just $37.

Sunday, April 6 (1:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). The game will also feature FREE admission to the Kids Zone in the left field concourse.

- All You Can Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites for just $37.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule (April 1-June 15) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for the second half (July 1-September 21) will go on sale on Friday, May 23, though those games may be purchased now via Memberships, Group Outings, and as part of Mini-Plans.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.

