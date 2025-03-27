Saints Opening Day Roster Has Two Top 100 Prospects and 10 Top 30 Players in Twins Organization

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - It might be the most talented Opening Day roster in the five seasons the St. Paul Saints have been the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. When the 2025 season opens up at home on Friday, March 28, Saints fans will have a chance to watch two Top 100 prospects in baseball, five of the Top 10 prospects in the Twins system, and 10 of the Top 30 prospects in the organization by Baseball America (nine by MLB Pipeline). The Saints have talent on the mound, at the plate, and in the field as the 2025 season gets underway.

The Saints will begin the season carrying the league maximum of 28 players with a total of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, three outfielders, and a utility player. The roster is as follows (Baseball America/MLB Pipeline ranking in parenthesis and Twins 40-man roster players in bold):

Pitchers (15): RHP Travis Adams (#22/#22), RHP Kyle Bischoff, RHP Scott Blewett, RHP Jacob Bosiokovic, RHP David Festa, LHP Kody Funderburk, RHP Ryan Jensen, RHP Cory Lewis (#20/#11), RHP Zebby Matthews (#4/NR), RHP Darren McCaughan, LHP Anthony Misiewicz, RHP Andrew Morris (#10/#9), RHP Marco Raya (#8/#6), RHP Alex Speas, and RHP Huascar Ynoa

Catchers (3): Jair Camargo (#23/NR), Diego Cartaya (#21/#24), Patrick Winkel

Infielders (6): Armando Alvarez, Ryan Fitzgerald, Mike Ford, Luke Keaschall (#45/#60 overall, #3/#3), Anthony Prato, and Yunior Severino

Outfielders (3): Carson McCusker, Jeferson Morales, and Emmanuel Rodriguez (#19/#37 overall, #2/#2)

Utility (1): Austin Martin

Injured List: RHP Matt Canterino, RHP Daniel Duarte, LHP Brady Feigl, INF Payton Eeles (#17/#23), INF Will Holland, and RHP Erasmo Ramírez

The Saints open the season at home on Friday, March 28 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

