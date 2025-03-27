Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: April 1-6

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season begins at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 6 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Opening Day Street Carnival: Join the Jumbo Shrimp three hours (4-7p.m.) before first pitch at the corner of Duval St. and Georgia St. at the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for an Opening Day Street Carnival! There will be a rock wall, tailgate games, a DJ in the streets, plus all kinds of great activities for everyone! Ditch work early and help make Opening Day the holiday it should be!

Opening Night, presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in their NEW and improved VyStar Ballpark!

Opening Night Fireworks : Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they light up the sky with their first of 13 Friday Night fireworks shows

Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

PB & Jelly Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will be showcasing popular "classic combinations" from food to friendships... you name it!

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Connect Church : Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Connect Church as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, April 3, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Pajama Party: Have you ever wanted to come to the ballpark but stay in your pajamas? Well today is that day! Stay cozy and support the Jumbo Shrimp at their pajama party!

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Friday, April 4, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks : Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Out of this World: Come to an Out of this World experience at VyStar Ballpark for space and alien night!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to charity.

Saturday, April 5, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Let's Glow Crazy: Dearly beloved, let's light up the night, not only with fireworks but with purple glowsticks. Please join the Jumbo Shrimp in glowing crazy!

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Island Oaks RV Resort: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks which will feature an ode to Prince and his legendary music!

Sunday, April 6, 2025, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health : Fans can enter through the Main Gate and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

CSX Military Appreciation Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX for Military Appreciation Night as they are happy to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Online Military Appreciation Day tickets can be found HERE. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza in advance or day of the game. ** TICKET OFFERS CANNOT BE COMBINED **

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025 :

New Main Gate : New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store : Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns : The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options :

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

