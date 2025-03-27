It's Almost Time for Opening Weekend at First Horizon Park

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Opening weekend of the Nashville Sounds 2025 season is set to begin tomorrow, Friday March 28th with a three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Throughout opening weekend, the Sounds will celebrate the 10th anniversary at First Horizon Park and pay homage to some of the biggest and most exciting moments in Sounds baseball over the last 10 years. The festivities on Opening Night include the first of 26 total gate giveaways planned for the season, the first of 14 total firework shows, and ceremonial first pitches from Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, and Carol Yochem, President of First Horizon Bank Central Region.

Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all 75 home games at First Horizon Park this season are available for purchase online, in-person at the box office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. Other options to enjoy the weekend of baseball include the Opening Homestand Premiere Package that comes with $20 of loaded value for each ticket, giving you the freedom to indulge in your favorite ballpark snacks as part of your purchase. The Sounds are also excited to partner with Play Forever, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization for a special ticket bundle that includes a ticket to the game on Sunday, March 30, and a chance to win an exclusive Sounds prize pack.

Gates will open early on Saturday for pre-game entertainment and another 1,000 Schedule Cling giveaways. The action-packed weekend concludes on Sunday with the return of player autographs pre-game and kids round the bases post-game.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for opening weekend can be found below.

Friday, March 28 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Opening Night

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

2025 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by Fox17 News (First 1,000 fans)

Ceremonial First Pitches - Freddie O'Connell and Carol Yochem

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fox 17 - Kick off the 2025 season with the first post-game firework show of the year!

Saturday, March 29 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

2025 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by Fox17 News (First 1,000 fans)

10th Anniversary Celebration: Season ticket member recognition pre-game of fans who have been season ticket members for the past 10 seasons.

Antioch Baseball Team will be recognized in-game.

Sunday, March 30 vs. Jacksonville - 2:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.

Player autographs on the concourse pre-game.

10th Anniversary Celebration: Season ticket member recognition pre-game of fans who have been season ticket members for the past 10 seasons.

Play Forever - Every kid deserves a chance to play forever. The Sandlot actors Shane Obedzinski ('Repeat') Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), and Grant Gelt (Bertram) will be throwing out ceremonial first pitches and signing autographs on the concourse to raise funds for Play Forever, 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by cast members from The Sandlot dedicated to removing the barriers for kids and young athletes to participate in sports. 100% of the proceeds of every autograph signed on Sunday will be donated to Play Ball Forever. Fans can purchase tickets for the game HERE.

Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon Bank

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.