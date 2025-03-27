Syracuse Mets Are in Search of "The Lizard King"

SYRACUSE, NY - Join the Syracuse Mets in the search for Mr. MoJo Risin' on the first Dollar Thursday of the 2025 season at Historic NBT Bank Stadium! The Syracuse Mets will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) on Thursday, April 3rd. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Based on the new Documentary "Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison" streaming on Apple TV, the team is asking local fans that look like The Doors' singer to come to the game and participate in a lookalike contest.

Team officials are also inviting "Frank" the man the documentary's filmmakers believe is Jim Morrison to come to the ballpark and throw the first pitch.

The game is on a Dollar Thursday which features $1.00 Coca Cola fountain drinks, $2.00 Hofmann Hot Dogs and Cooney's, and $3.00 16oz cans of beer and hard cider, as well as a $1.00 souvenir. Music from The Doors will be featured throughout the game and fans are encouraged to join a Jim Morrison lookalike contest to win premium tickets to a future game as well as a first pitch.

"We may never know the truth about legendary musician Jim Morrison, but wouldn't it be wild if he was alive, living in Syracuse, and was a Syracuse Mets Fan?" said Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets. "At a minimum, I hope he is alive and comes to this game and watches all the antics quietly from his seat at the game."

Fans can purchase tickets for Thursday, April 3rd's game, as well as tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game, in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online any time at SyracuseMets.com.

