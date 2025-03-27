Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced their 2025 Opening Day roster. The 28-man roster features the top prospect in the New York Mets' organization and 19 players with Major League experience.

Pitcher Brandon Sproat leads a talented group of pitching prospects on Syracuse's roster. Sproat is the top-ranked player in the Mets' organization and the 46th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old made it to Triple-A by the end of 2024 after being drafted by the Mets in 2023. Sproat was named the Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season. The Florida native is scheduled to make his first start of the season on Sunday in Worcester against the Red Sox.

Pitchers Blade Tidwell and Dom Hamel also return to Syracuse after spending time with the team in 2024. MLB Pipeline ranks both pitchers on the Top 30 list of prospects in the Mets' organization. Tidwell is scheduled to start on the mound for Syracuse on Opening Day on Friday at Worcester.

In addition to top prospects, Syracuse's roster also features Major League experience.19 of the 28 players on Syracuse's Opening Day active roster have appeared in Major League games, totaling 2,214 MLB games. That includes Anthony Gose who began his career as a position player where he appeared in 372 games before becoming a full-time pitcher and making 31 MLB appearances on the mound.

Pitchers Chris Devenski (303 games) and Genesis Cabrera (272 games), infielders Joey Meneses (286 games), and Diego Castillo (101 games), and outfielders Billy McKinney (321 games) and Gilberto Celestino (145 games) have all spent multiple seasons in the Majors.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2025 season on Friday, March 28th in Worcester, Massachusetts against the Red Sox at 3:05 p.m. Syracuse's home opener is Tuesday, April 1st at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees). Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Pluses are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

