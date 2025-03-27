Bisons' 2024 MVP Alan Roden Makes Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

When the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays take the field for the first time on Opening Day, Bisons fans will see many recognizable faces in blue and white... including last season's best player in Buffalo.

The Blue Jays have announced their 26-man Opening Day roster ahead of their game against Baltimore Orioles with a lineup that features 16 former Buffalo Bisons players. While names such as Vladdy Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and the recently-extended Alejandro Kirk were naturally expected, the list also includes Bisons 2024 team Most Valuable Player, Alan Roden.

Roden had an incredible Spring Training with the Blue Jays, hitting .407 with two home runs, six RBI and a 1.245 OPS in 20 Grapefruit League games to earn his first Big League call up. Of course, the promotion is no surprise to Bisons fans, who saw the outfield splash onto the Triple-A season over the second half of last year's season. In 71 games with the Bisons in 2024, Roden hit .314 with nine home runs, 48 RBI, a .406 on-base percentage and a .916 OPS. Roden was also a perfect 8-for-8 stealing bases with the Herd a season ago.

Check out all 16 former Bisons who are starting the 2025 campaign in Toronto!

RHP Jacob Barnes

SS Bo Bichette

INF Ernie Clement

RHP Bowden Francis

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Chad Green

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

C Tyler Heineman

C Alejandro Kirk

LHP Brendon Little

OF Nathan Lukes

OF Alan Roden

Yariel Rodriguez

OF Davis Schneider

OF George Springer

INF Will Wagner

