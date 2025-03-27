Homestand Highlights April 1-6

The Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) for the first homestand of the 2025 season!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

OPENING DAY TUESDAY APRIL 1 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 2:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 4:05 PM)

50-DEGREE GUARANTEE : We guarantee it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day! If it does not hit 50 degrees anytime during the game, everyone's ticket will be good for another game in April

KNIT HAT GIVEAWAY : The first 1,500 fans will receive a pair of winter mittens courtesy of ESL.

2025 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY : The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule presented by I-Evolve Technology Services.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 2 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

THURSDAY APRIL 3 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

COLLEGE DAY : Calling all college students, when you show your student I.D. you will receive a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

FRIDAY APRIL 4 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SATURDAY APRIL 5 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

BRUCE THE BAT DOG : Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from the players for the first time in 2025. Flower City Group will be donating $100 to Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Proceeds from the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight Rochester.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SUNDAY APRIL 6 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY : Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2024, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

PURCHASE KNOT HOLE MEMBERSHIP

KIDS RUN THE BASES : After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

