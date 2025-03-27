Jumbo Shrimp Youth Baseball Clinic Returns June 26-27

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering young fans of Crustacean Nation the chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball from the club's players and coaches in a fun environment. The club's Youth Baseball Clinic will run from 9 a.m.-noon on June 26 & 27 at VyStar Ballpark.

Jumbo Shrimp players and members of the coaching staff will teach children ages 7-14 right on the field of VyStar Ballpark. Campers will be served lunch daily upon the conclusion of camp, and if registered by June 22, each camper will receive a special camp T-shirt. Daily arrival begins at 8:30 a.m., with camp starting at 9 a.m. Until April 12, Early Bird pricing is $175 per camper. Following that date, the cost is $200 per camper.

In addition to instruction from professional athletes and coaches, campers will receive two general admission tickets to the Jumbo Shrimp's 7:05 p.m. game on June 27 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) and two undated general admission vouchers to a 2025 game of their choice.

Camp size is limited. Registration is available.

Campers are instructed to bring their own hats, gloves, bats, personal water bottles and flat tennis shoes - no cleats will be accepted.

