2025 Bats Opening Night Roster Released

March 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - In conjunction with their parent club, the Cincinnati Reds, the Louisville Bats today are excited to announce the full roster for the start of the 2025 season leading into Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field against the Memphis Redbirds on Friday, March 28.

Returning to the Louisville squad will be one of the winningest managers in Minor League Baseball history, Pat Kelly. He earned his 2,000 th career victory in 2024, becoming just the seventh Minor League manager to accomplish the feat.

Joining Kelly in the Bats dugout will be new pitching coach Reid Cornelius and hitting coach Daryle Ward, both former big leaguers. 2012 National League All-Star Bryan LaHair returns for his second season as a coach. Julio Morillo, a former Bats player, joins the coaching staff in 2025 after spending the past two seasons as the manager for Single-A Daytona. Rounding out the coaching staff will be Athletic Trainers Steve Gober and Wade Hebrink, Strength and Conditioning Coach Kyle Laughlin, Performance Coach Neal Dave, and Video Specialist Nick Mundy.

The initial 27-man active roster features four of the Reds Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com):

Right-handed pitcher Chase Petty (No. 6)

Right-handed pitcher Luis Mey (No. 20)

Right-handed pitcher Zach Maxwell (No. 23)

Infielder Tyler Callihan (No. 29)

Nineteen players are back with the Bats after previously playing for Louisville in 2024. Among the returnees are 2024 Mary E. Barney Team MVP Edwin Rios, along with veteran catcher P.J. Higgins, infielders Levi Jordan and Francisco Urbaez, outfielder Rece Hinds, and pitchers Evan Kravetz, Lyon Richardson, Sam Benschoter, and Chase Petty.

Sixteen of the 27 active players have previous Major League experience. Outfielder Will Benson is back in Louisville after spending the entire 2024 season with the Reds. Reliever Joe La Sorsa joins the Bats after spending most of the past two seasons in the Washington Nationals bullpen. Former Milwaukee Brewers starter Aaron Wilkerson begins the year in Louisville after spending the past two seasons with the Lotte Giants in Korea. Reiver Sanmartin, Noelvi Marte, Lyon Richardson, and Alan Busenitz are some of the many current Bats that previously played for the Reds.

Amongst the new Bats, three will be making their Triple-A debut. Hard-throwing reliever Luis Mey joins the Bats after an impressive Cactus League campaign with the Reds. Pitchers Lenny Torres and Carson Rudd make the jump to Triple-A for the first time after spending 2024 at the Double-A level.

Randy Wynne will get the Opening Night nod on the mound on Friday night. Drew Parrish will follow him on Saturday afternoon. Aaron Wilkerson is set to start Sunday's series finale. Pitchers Wade Miley, Connor Phillips, and Bryan Shaw will begin the season on the 7-Day Injured List.

Louisville Bats Opening Day Active Roster (As of March 27, 2025):

Right-Handed Pitchers (11): Sam Benschoter, Alan Busenitz, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Chase Petty, Lyon Richardson, Carson Rudd, Lenny Torres, Aaron Wilkerson, Randy Wynne, Yosver Zulueta

Left-Handed Pitchers (4): Evan Kravetz, Joe La Sorsa, Drew Parrish, Reiver Sanmartin

Catchers (3): Will Banfield, P.J. Higgins, Eric Yang

Infielders (6) : Tyler Callihan, Levi Jordan, Noelvi Marte, Edwin Rios, Francisco Urbaez, Davis Wendzel

Outfielders (3) : Will Benson, Rece Hinds, Ivan Johnson

Injured List (3) : LHP Wade Miley, RHP Connor Phillips, RHP Bryan Shaw

