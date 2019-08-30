Red Wings Announce 2020 Schedule

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2020 schedule.

Rochester begins the 140-game season at Frontier Field on Thursday, April 9 vs. Lehigh Valley. The first seven games of the year will be played at home as the Red Wings play a four-game set with the IronPigs before welcoming the Syracuse Mets for three games beginning Monday, April 13. After an off-day Thursday, the Wings embark on their first road trip with three games at Buffalo from April 17-19 and at Lehigh Valley from April 20-22. The longest homestand of the year will be a 10-game set with three against Durham, three against Louisville, and four against Syracuse from August 18-27. Rochester wraps up the campaign with five games against Pawtucket and Buffalo from September 3-7.

The Red Wings will be back at home on July 4. The All-Star Break runs from July 13-15.

The home schedule against division opponents features four series with Buffalo (April 24-26; May 29-31; August 6; September 5-7), two with Lehigh Valley (April 9-12; July 4-6), four with Pawtucket (May 26-28; June 29-July 1; August 7-9; September 3-4), two with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (May 15-17; June 18-21), and three with Syracuse (April 13-15; July 7-9; August 24-27).

Game times will be announced at a later date.

