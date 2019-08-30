RailRiders can't hold off Bisons' rally in the middle innings in Friday night loss

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning against the Buffalo Bisons, battling neck-and-neck through the middle innings before the Bisons pulled away - eventually hanging on for an 8-7 win Friday night.

The Bisons charged out of the gate in the top of the first inning and plated one run for the quick 1-0 lead. Two innings later, the RailRiders tied the game 1-1 as Trey Amburgey hit his 22nd home run of the season on a fly ball to center field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added coal to the fire in the bottom of the fourth when Mandy Alvarez hit a scorching line-drive to center and plated two runs, followed by a Gosuke Katoh single that gave the RailRiders a three-run lead over Buffalo, that proved to be short-lived.

The Bisons flexed their muscles in the top of the fifth as Richard Urena hit a three-run homer that tied the contest for the second time, 4-4.

The next two innings of offense were potent for Buffalo. In the top of the sixth, RailRiders pitcher Brody Koerner allowed Urena to walk with the bases loaded to plate the go-ahead run, and then in the top of the seventh Andy Burns homered as the Bisons stampeded ahead 6-4.

The Bisons further extended the lead over the RailRiders as Socrates Brito tripled home a run and then Urena laced a sac fly to left in the top of the eighth, adding two tallies to the scoreboard making it 8-4.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Kyle Higashioka hit a three-run home run and cut the deficit to one, but the RailRiders ultimately fell 8-7.

The winning arm for Buffalo was Nate Pearson (1-0) over 5.0 innings of work and Brody Koerner (4-6) took the loss for the RailRiders over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

The Syracuse Mets also lost Friday night so the RailRiders and Mets are tied atop the I.L. North Division with three games remaining in the season.

The RailRiders continue the series against the Bisons on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

