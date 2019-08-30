SWB Game Notes

BUFFALO BISONS (69-67) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (73-63)

RHP Nate Pearson (0-0, 1.38) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (MLB Rehab)

| Game No. 137 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 30, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

PAWTUCKET, RI (August 29, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split an extra inning-filled doubleheader at Pawtucket Thursday, falling 9-5 in game one in eight and winning game two 8-4 in ten. The twinbill split, coupled with a Syracuse win, maintains a share of first place for the RailRiders with four games left in the 2019 regular season.

In game two, Ryan McBroom hit a two-run blast to center in the top of the first to stake Brian Keller to the early lead. After Bobby Dalbec answered with a solo shot in the second, McBroom hit his second home run of the game, his 25th this season, to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-1 edge. The PawSox scored twice in the fifth, evening the score on sac fly and a RBI double by C.J. Chatham. In eighth, both clubs plated their extra inning runner. Amburgey singled home Fraizer for a 4-3 lead, but a Dalbec single drove in Chavis and the game extended on.

After neither club scored in the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought in four against Cole Sturgeon, a position player tasked with the tenth. With two outs and a runner on third, Sturgeon induced a pop foul that Ockimey could not glove, extending Kyle Higashioka's at-bat. After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Frazier scored on a wild pitch. Mandy Alvarez singled to right, bringing in a pair of runs before scoring on a Gosuke Katoh single up the middle.

J.P. Feyereisen (10-2) pitched the final two innings, striking out five of the seven batters he faced. Sturgeon (0-1) took the loss for Pawtucket, which will host its second-straight doubleheader when Lehigh Valley comes to town Friday.

STRAIGHT FEYER: RHP J.P. Feyereisen entered out of the bullpen Thursday @ Pawtucket and notched 5 K. It brings his career-high to 94 and overtakes LHP Daniel Camarena for sole possession of the team lead in that category. It also surpasses the 78 K he had in 58.1 IP back in 2016. His K-rate of 13.8/9.0 IP leads I.L. relievers along with his .173 BAA (35-for-198). Feyereisen is one of 12 relief pitchers in MiLB with 94+ K and is 6th among those in K-rate.

STORMING TO THE FINISH: INF Gosuke Katoh has been in the midst of a hot stretch of his season where he has been finding his way on base in any way possible for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 24G since returning from the Double-A Trenton Thunder, the infielder is batting 24-for-78 (.308 AVG), 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 21 BB (.455 OBP) and 3-for-4 SB. Entering Friday's game, Katoh has reached safely in 30-of-his-last-57 plate appearances (.526 OBP), going 14-for-41 (.341 AVG) with 16 BB. His 20-game on-base streak is the fifth longest on-base streak by a RailRiders batter this season, and currently T-3rd longest active streak in the I.L.

A TALE OF TWO WEEKS: Despite going just 8-8 over the last 16G, the current stretch of games has been a lot more favorable for the RailRiders offense than the week prior. They have scored 98 runs (6.1 runs/game) and batted 160-for-562 (.285 AVG) in that time. Over 7G before that recent stretch for the RailRiders, they had not scored more than 4 runs in a game, plating just 16 runs (2.28/game) in that stretch in which the team batted .174 (38-for-218).

MAKING MOVES: With 4 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 316 heading into Friday's game against the Pawtucket Red Sox, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.34 moves/game this season.

RAILREHABBERS: LHP Jordan Montgomery is expected to rehab Friday as the starting pitcher against the Buffalo Bisons, making his first appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since making a rehab start for SWB 8/24/2017 @ Rochester. This follows INF Luke Voit's rehab ending earlier Friday and Voit being summoned back to the majors. When Montgomery appears Friday night he joins Voit, C Gary Sanchez, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 11 total Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season, with RHP Luis Severino expected to start Sunday's game. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

