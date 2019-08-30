Game Notes: Louisville Bats (57-79) at Toledo Mud Hens (65-71)

August 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 137, Away 69

Louisville Bats (57-79) at Toledo Mud Hens (65-71)

RHP Jesus Reyes (1-5, 5.32) vs. RHP Zac Reininger (3-3, 4.47)

7:05 PM | Friday, August 30, 2019 | Fifth Third Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Louisville Bats and Toledo Mud Hens meet in T-Town for one final road series for Louisville, with 2 games left in Toledo and 2 games left at Louisville Slugger Field against the Indianapolis Indians to wrap up the season. The Bats will need to win their final 2 road matchups this season to match their road win total (29) from last season, when they finished 29-38 in 67 road games in 2018.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Louisville visits Toledo for the first time since late July, when the clubs split a two-game series at Fifth Third Field. In their most recent series, the Bats dropped 2 of 3 at LSF from August 2-4, with LOU winning the opening game before dropping the latter pair. Coming into play Friday with a 4-5 record at Toledo this season, the Bats still have a chance to finish 2019 with a winning record on the road against the Mud Hens with a two-game sweep. If the Bats do sweep the series, they will have back-to-back winning seasons at Toledo for the first time since 2009-10. LOU finished 2018 with a 7-6 record at TOL.

ATTENDANCE MILESTONE: On Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, the Bats drew 6,494 fans to draw their 2019 home total to 467,551 fans, surpassing their 2018 home total of 466,026. This season, LOU has averaged 6,876 fans per home game, up approximately 3.3% from the 6,658 averaged last season.

PERAZA JOINS THE BATS: IF Jose Peraza is batting leadoff and playing second base Friday night in Toledo. In 119 apps with the Reds this season, Peraza is batting .237 (74-for-312) with 31 runs, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 33 RBI, 5 stolen bases and 13 walks. Peraza appeared in 71 games in his age-22 season with the 2016 Bats, batting .281 (81-for-288) with 40 runs, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers, 21 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 21 walks.

STRIKEOUT RECORD WITHIN REACH: Louisville pitchers have tallied 1,101 strikeouts this season, 28 shy of the franchise record 1,129 strikeouts recorded in 2017. With 4 games left to play, Louisville will need to average 7 strikeouts per game to match the franchise record. Currently, LOU is averaging just over 8 strikeouts per game.

PITCHING EXCELLENCE: Since July 1, the Bats' pitching staff owns the second-lowest ERA (4.07) in the International League. By comparison, the league's ERA in that time span is 4.85.

Club ERA ER/IP

1. Syracuse 3.84 200er/469.1ip

2. LOUISVILLE 4.07 215er/475.2ip

3. Gwinnett 4.27 223er/470.0ip

SCORELESS INNINGS STREAK: From the second inning on August 25 until the third inning on August 28, Louisville pitching combined for 28 consecutive scoreless innings. It was the ongest streak without allowing a run for the Bats since a 28-inning streak achieved from May 9-12, 2009 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5/9-5/11) and at Durham (5/12), with LOU also going 4-0 in those games.

HOME RUN WATCH: Louisville stands just 3 home runs away from tying their franchise record set 20 years ago, and 4 away from surpassing it. If LOU hits one homer per game to finish out the season, they will set a new team record.

Season (Aff.) Home Runs Lg. Rank

1. 1999 (MIL) 166 5th

2. 2019 (CIN) 163 8th

3. 2010 (CIN) 160 1st

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.