Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (7:05 p.m.)

August 30, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | PNC Field | Moosic, PA| Game # 137| Road Game # 67

BUFFALO BISONS (69-67, 3rd, -4.0 North) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (73-63, T-1st, North)

RHP Nate Pearson (0-0, 1.38) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (NR)

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons will begin their final road trip to close out the 2019 season with game one of a four-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Tomorrow the Herd and RailRiders will meet for a Saturday evening contest, while the season concludes with back-to-back afternoon matinees, on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Last Game: BUF 6, ROC 7

The long ball was the story of Thursday's Fan Appreciation Night at Sahlen Field. UTIL Patrick Kivlehan launched his 29th home run of the season to get Buffalo on the scoreboard in the second inning. It was also Kivelhan's 25th with Buffalo, becoming the first Bison since Mauro Gomez (29) in 2013 to accomplish the feat. OF Socrates Brito's fifth inning homer plated three runs to cap a four-run frame. C Michael De La Cruz gave the Herd a one-run lead in the seventh, but INF Zander Wiel's two-run home run in the eighth was the difference in the Red Wings' win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-11)

Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are meeting one last time in 2019 for the sixth overall series of the year. The last time these two IL North rivals met was June 26-28 in Moosic.

Today's Starter

RHP Nate Pearson heads to the hill for his third career Triple-A start wth the Bisons. The young right hander has allowed just two earned runs over 13 innings of work since being promoted from New Hampshire (AA). The 2017 1st round pick has struck out 10 while not allowing a walk through a pair of starts, including a seven inning, three-hit shutout performance at Rochester on August 20th.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito showed on Thursday night why he was named the Bisons Most Valuable Player. The veteran helped try and lead the way offensively with his 16th home run of the season that cashed in three, in addition to a two assist night in the outfield, including a throw out of OF Ian Miller at home plate in the fifth.

Michael DeLaCruz

C Michael De La Cruz was named Buffalo's 2019 Joe DeSa Most Inspirational Player, an award voted on by the team. De La Cruz appeared in his 50th game of the season last night and finished a triple shy of a cycle, with 2 RBIs in a 3-4 day at the plate. His seventh inning solo home run was his fifth of the season.

IL North Standings

The Bisons have been eliminated from the postseason, despite being able to still force a three-way tie for the IL North crown with a sweep this weekend. The RailRiders split a doubleheader with Pawtucket, while Syracuse shut out Lehigh Valley to force a tie atop the IL North. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds the tiebreaker if the RailRiders, Mets, and Bisons all finish tied at 73-67.

Blue Jays

Toronto (54-81) will begin a three-game weekend series against the Houston Astros tonight. RHP Trent Thornton gets the call in the opener at Rogers Centre against LHP Wade Miley starting at 7:07 p.m.

