Montgomery Joins SWB for Rehab Start Tonight

MOOSIC, Pa. - The New York Yankees have announced that left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery will join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this evening for a rehab assignment and a start against the Buffalo Bisons.

Montgomery was a fourth round draft choice by New York in 2014 out of the University of South Carolina. In 63 career Minor League games, including seven with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he holds a 25-14 mark with a 2.56 earned run average and 299 strikeouts and 88 walks over 302.2 innings pitched.

The lefty made his Major League debut on April 12, 2017. He went 11-7 with a 3.84 ERA over 35 starts spanning two seasons for the Yankees prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2018.

Montgomery is the eleventh New York Yankees player to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment this year, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Domingo Germán, Cameron Maybin, Jonathan Loaisiga, Gary Sanchez, Ben Heller and Luke Voit.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo continue this final series of the regular season over the weekend at PNC Field. The club will give out a 30th Anniversary Season Beer Stein this evening to the first 2,500 fans. It is also Margaritaville Night and a Glow in the Park Friday with a jersey auction after the final out to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. This evening will be capped off with the second-to-last fireworks show of the 2019 season. Tickets for the Labor Day weekend series are available online at swbrailriders.com.

