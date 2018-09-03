Red Wings Announce 2018 Team Awards

ROCHESTER, NY - Willians Astudillo and Jake Reed have won Rochester Red Wings 2018 team awards.

Astudillo was voted by the fans as the Most Valuable and Most Popular player. He batted .276/.314/.469 with 17 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 38 RBI, 30 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 10 walks and 14 strikeouts in 78 games with Rochester this season. Astudillo made his Major League debut in late June and hit his first MLB homer on August 29 at Cleveland.

Reed won Most Civic Minded for his work in the community. He volunteered his time at various events and programs throughout the Rochester area, including heavy involvement with Rochester Challenger Baseball. On the diamond, Reed is 0-3 with a 1.89 ERA (10 ER, 47.2 IP) with 34 hits, 13 total runs, one home run, two hit batters, 21 walks and 50 strikeouts in 30 appearances, including one start.

