Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (1:05 p.m.)

September 3, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (61-76, 6th (-21.0), North) vs. Syracuse Chiefs (63-76, 5th (-20.0), North)

Monday, September 3rd, 2018 (1:05 p.m.) - NBT Bank Stadium

LHP Shawn Morimando (2-5, 6.34) vs. RHP Kyle McGowin (2-2, 1.32)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

The Bisons conclude the 2018 season this afternoon in Syracuse against the Chiefs. The Labor Day matchup is the 18th overall on the season between the Thruway Cup rivals, with Syracuse looking to split the season series with a win.

Last Game: BUF 3, SYR 4

The Bisons have lost all three games of the series, on Sunday coming within a run before falling in defeat. RHP Jacob Waguespack tossed 6.2IP, dropping his fourth decision in a Bisons' uniform (9H, 4R, 1ER, 2BB, 4SO). INF Richard Urena and 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each hit solo home runs, while Buffalo scored one run in the ninth as well.

Syracuse Chiefs (9-8)

The Chiefs are one of four teams the Bisons have a winning record against this season and the only team in their division. Buffalo needs one win in the final series of the season to clinch the 2018 series victory against their Thruway Cup rivals.

Today's Starter: LHP Shawn Morimando

LHP Shawn Morimando will start the 2018 season finale for the Bisons, making his fourth start since joining the Herd on August 18. Morimando picked up his first win for Buffalo on August 24 against Pawtucket (5IP, 7H, 3R/ER, 0BB, 1S0). The left hander began the season with the Columbus Clippers, and is making his 13th overall start this year.

Richard Urena

INF Richard Urena has a hit in all three games in the series at Syracuse. Urena is 5-12 (.417) with three doubles and three RBIs.

Roemon Fields

OF Roemon Fields belted his second home run of the season with a solo HR in the sixth inning on Sunday. Fields was 2-4 in the game, collecting his 27th RBI of the year in the loss.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smacked his sixth Triple-A home run in Sunday's defeat. It was the first road HR for Guerrero Jr., and 20th combined between New Hampshire (14) and Buffalo (6).

Conor Fisk

RHP Conor Fisk worked 1.1IP on Sunday in relief. Fisk did not allow a run, finishing 2018 with four out of his last five appearances scoreless.

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford had one more hit on Sunday. Alford has now hit safely in five games in a row (8-17), with three multi-hit games as well.

Thruway Cup

The Bisons are a combined 17-17 against Syracuse and Rochester this season. Buffalo and the Red Wings (19-18) are tied for the Thruway Cup, with the Herd needing a win today to clinch the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Roster Moves

The Herd has made 257 total roster moves in 2018, with 73 different players appearing in a game for Buffalo as well. The team has tied their record for most players in a season during the Blue Jays affiliation, which was set in 2014, while establishing a new high for transactions in a single season. The Bisons made 239 roster moves in 2014.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (62-74) took the rubber match of their three-game series against the Marlins with a 6-1 win on Sunday. RHP Sean Reid-Foley collected his first Major League win, going seven innings with 10 strikeouts. OF Teoscar Hernandez belted a three-run home run to help propel the Blue Jays to the win. Toronto now begins a seven-game homestand, first greeting the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Sam Gaviglio is slated to start. After three against the Rays, the Cleveland Indians visit Rogers Centre for a four-game set.

