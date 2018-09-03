Bulls Take Down Tides in Season Finale

September 3, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - An RBI single in the sixth inning by Roberto Pena broke a 2-2 tie to lift the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 3-2 in the regular season finale on Monday at the DBAP.

The Tides (69-71) opened the scoring in the third inning with two runs on a home run by Anthony Santander giving the visitors a 2-0 lead through three.

Durham cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth on a home run by Jason Coats and tied the game in the fifth on an RBI double by Kean Wong, scoring Jake Cronenworth who doubled with one out in the frame.

The Bulls (79-60) grabbed the lead in the sixth inning on a single to left field by Roberto Pena scoring Nate Lowe, who singled to right to open the inning, to give the home side a 3-2 advantage.

Cronenworth doubled twice, Wong recorded his first multi-hit game since August 8, and Coats hit his 15th home run of the year.

Zach Lee (W, 4-5) earned his fourth victory of the season and first win since July 26 after scattering nine hits and allowing two runs with one strikeout.

Relievers Ian Gibaut, Kyle Bird, and Hoby Milner (S, 2) combined to hold the Tides scoreless over 3.0 innings with four strikeouts. The bullpen held the Tides lineup to 1-for-9, stranded seven runners on base and held the visitors to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position to secure a Bull City victory.

The South Division Champion Bulls open a best-of-five Governors' Cup First Round series against the Western Division Champion Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday, September 5 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, OH.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.