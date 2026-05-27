Ready to Take on the World.

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







8 MLS players were called up to the @ussoccer national team.

All three goalkeepers feature in MLS, with Matt Freese @newyorkcityfc and Matt Turner @nerevolution likely vying for the starting role. Chris Brady @chicagofire rounds out the trio.

Max Arfsten @ColumbusCrew adds pace and creativity out wide, while center backs Tim Ream @Charlotte.F.C and Miles Robinson @FCCincinnati have combined to play nearly 120 times for the USMNT.

Sebastian Berhalter @WhitecapsFC and Cristian Roldan @WhitecapsFC both of whom made the 2025 MLS Best XI, bring experience to the midfield.

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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