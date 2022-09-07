Rainiers' Third Inning Eruption Fuels 6-1 Win at OKC

Oklahoma City, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (62-69) have won four of five and are 2-0 to begin this 12-game road trip, after dispatching the Oklahoma City Dodgers (73-58) by a 6-1 final score on Wednesday afternoon. Tacoma is 5-3 against the PCL East Division leaders this season. For a consecutive game, the clubs played under their "Copa de la Diversion" alternate identities, meaning it was "Familia de Tacoma" visiting "Cielo Azul" (Blue Sky).

Tacoma led 4-0 after a nine-batter third inning. Josh Morgan and Marcus Wilson led off with consecutive doubles to open the scoring, with Wilson later crossing home on a wild pitch. With two out, Kyle Lewis walked, Jarred Kelenic singled and Mason McCoy reached on an error, before Luis Torrens bounced a base hit off the third base bag, scoring Lewis and Kelenic. Both Morgan and Kelenic enjoyed a multi-hit day.

OKC starter Gavin Stone allowed four runs over 4.0 IP, just two of them earned: 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K.

Rainiers RHP Konner Wade escaped a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the second inning with a double play and a fly ball, and cruised for the remainder of the afternoon. Wade worked a quality start with six shutout innings, scattering only five hits and a walk while striking out six.

Oklahoma City broke up the shutout in the seventh, when Jason Martin drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. He scored on a Jacob Amaya double to right field.

Tacoma tacked on two runs for good measure in the ninth. Morgan and Erick Mejia each walked, and each scored on a Forrest Wall hit that involved a rundown and suspect Dodger defensive decisions. No error was charged despite Mejia scoring from first base on the play.

Rainiers relievers Brennan Bernardino and Matt Koch ended the afternoon with a scoreless inning apiece. In winning without a home run, Tacoma's season-high streak of 15 straight games with a homer was snapped.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, a 5:05 PT/7:05 CT first pitch. LHP Tommy Milone returns to the mound for Tacoma, RHP Jon Duplantier will start for OKC.

Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2022

