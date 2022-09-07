Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock

September 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







MAJOR DUB: RHP Shawn Dubin struck out six batters through four scoreless innings in his start Tuesday. Since being reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List, Dubin has recorded a 1.50 ERA (2 ER/12.0 IP) through four appearances. Dubin has struck out 14 batters through the four-appearance stretch.

LEÓN KING: Pedro León has 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases on the season. The 35 stolen bases are the third most in the Pacific Coast League. León is one of nine players in all of Minor League Baseball with at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases this season. León is tied for second of Astros minor leaguers with his 35 stolen bases. He has set the Space Cowboys single-season stolen-base record, surpassing Jose Siri's 24 stolen bases from 2021.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

