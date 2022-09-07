El Paso Downs Albuquerque

September 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their seven-game series in Albuquerque with a 14-3 win over the Isotopes. The Chihuahuas hit four home runs and scored in six of their nine innings.

The Chihuahuas hit three solo home runs in the top of the seventh, including back-to-back homers by Kyle Martin and Thomas Milone. It was the sixth set of back-to-back home runs by El Paso this season and the first since Luis Campusano and Martin on August 24 in Oklahoma City. El Paso's Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. It was Dixon's third homer in the last four games.

Two San Diego Padres, Craig Stammen and Pierce Johnson, pitched for El Paso on MLB injury rehab Tuesday. El Paso has won four of its last five games. The Chihuahuas are now 10-2 against the Isotopes this year. El Paso is in third place, 2.5 games out of first, with 21 games remaining in the regular season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 14, Isotopes 3 Final Score (09/06/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (70-59), Albuquerque (56-71)

Next Game: Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. Mountain Time, Doubleheader at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Game 1: El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (0-2, 3.55) vs. Albuquerque RHP Brandon Gold (6-5, 6.50). Game 2: El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (6-6, 4.52) vs. Albuquerque RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-7, 10.56). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.