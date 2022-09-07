León and Costes Power Space Cowboys to Afternoon Win

September 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - Pedro León and Marty Costes each delivered solo home runs Wednesday afternoon in a 7-2 win for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys over the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond.

León opened the scoring with a solo shot to left field in the second, giving him 16 on the season. Entering Wednesday, León was one of nine players in Minor League Baseball with at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases this year.

Costes belted his fourth home run of the year to straightaway left field in the sixth. It was the fourth home run of the season for Costes, who finished the day 2-for-3 with a double to go with his solo shot.

Jake Meyers helped pace the Space Cowboys offense as well, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. He walked with the bases loaded in the fourth to score León and added an RBI single in the sixth following Costes' home run.

Alex De Goti had two RBI on the afternoon as well. He drove in Costes with an RBI single in the second and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth.

The final run of the day for the Space Cowboys came on an RBI single from Korey Lee in the ninth.

Brett Conine got the start Wednesday and allowed just one run on two hits through 4 1/3 innings, striking out four. Parker Mushinski followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings behind Conine. Blake Taylor and Josh James provided scoreless innings as well.

Taylor and James each continued their respective MLB Rehab Assignments. Taylor struck out a batter through his scoreless and hitless inning, tossing 14 pitches. James also struck out one batter through a scoreless and hitless frame, totaling 18 pitches.

Corey Julks went 1-for-5 and stole his 20th base of the season, making him the first player in Sugar Land history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season. Julks leads the Space Cowboys with 25 home runs on the year. Julks, along with El Paso's Eguy Rosario, are the only players in the Pacific Coast League with 20/20 seasons.

Yohel Pozo and Davis Wendzel each contributed an RBI for Round Rock. Wendzel walked with the bases loaded in the fifth and Pozo notched an RBI single in the ninth.

The Space Cowboys and Express play game three of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Dell Diamond. Misael Tamarez is set to make his Triple A debut, with Round Rock scheduled to counter with Zak Kent.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.