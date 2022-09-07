Bats Quiet as Dodgers Fall in Wednesday Matinee

The Oklahoma City Dodgers were held scoreless through six innings and to one run overall in a 6-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma scored four runs in the third inning starting with back-to-back doubles from Josh Morgan and Marcus Wilson. The Rainiers scored another run on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead before loading the bases and bringing in two more runs on a single by Luis Torrens later in the inning. The Dodgers (73-58) were held without a run through six innings until Jake Amaya connected on a RBI double in the seventh inning. Tacoma (62-69) then added two runs in the ninth inning when Forrest Wall singled into right field.

Of Note: -With Wednesday's defeat, the Dodgers have now lost six of their last seven games. They entered Wednesday with a 1.0-game lead atop of the PCL East Division. Second-place Round Rock also lost an afternoon game to Sugar Land, 7-2, Wednesday allowing the Dodgers to maintain their 1.0-game lead. However, third-place El Paso plays a doubleheader later Wednesday and currently trails first-place OKC by 2.0 games...The Dodgers are now 0-2 in the current series as Tacoma has won five of the last six meetings between the teams. -Jason Martin reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored. Martin recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game Wednesday and leads the PCL with 30 home runs, 102 RBI, 246 total bases and 58 extra-base hits.

-Jake Amaya connected on a RBI double to plate OKC's lone run of the game. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-36 (.389) with three doubles, a triple, two homers, seven RBI and 12 runs scored.

-James Outman doubled to extend his on-base streak to 11 games - the longest active streak by an OKC player and his second on-base streak of the season of 11 or more games.

-Starting pitcher Gavin Stone (0-1) made his first appearance at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and third start overall with OKC. He allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits over 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts and was charged with the loss. The runs allowed were his first in Triple-A after holding opponents scoreless over his first 7.1 Triple-A innings.

-Drew Avans went 1-for-4 with a stolen base - his 32nd stolen base of the season. He has the most stolen bases in a season by a Dodgers player since Darnell Sweeney recorded 32 stolen bases during the 2015 season.

-The Dodgers have now been held to three runs or less four times in the last six games and they have scored 18 total runs during the stretch.

-Left-handed pitcher Victor González continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with a scoreless fifth inning, facing four batters and allowing one hit. He threw 17 pitches (10 strikes) in his sixth appearance with OKC. He underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left elbow in May.

-Right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle continued his ML Rehab Assignment and retired all three batters he faced in the sixth inning, including two strikeouts. He threw 12 pitches (nine strikes) and has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 14 due to right forearm inflammation.

-The OKC Dodgers took the field in Cielo Azul jerseys during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which is a season-long event series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities, including creating unique on-field personas and gameday experiences. The name Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky."

