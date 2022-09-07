Pfaadt Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month

September 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces starting right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 4 Top Prospect and No. 95 in Major League Baseball by MLB Pipeline, was honored by MiLB by being named as August's Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month today.

Pfaadt, 23, went 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts since his promotion to the Aces on August 2nd. He allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits and nine walks while striking out a league-leading 32 batters in 31.0 innings. The Louisville, KY native held opponents to a .151 batting average.

Arizona selected Pfaadt in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Aces continue their final road trip in Utah this season as they battle the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, September 11th. After the Salt Lake series, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for the final six-game homestand of the season against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday, September 13.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.