Sugar Land Bounces Back for 6-1 Win over Round Rock

September 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (72-59) fell in game two of the series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-68) by a final score of 7-2 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday afternoon. With Oklahoma City falling short against Tacoma, Round Rock remains 1.0 game back of first place in the Pacific Coast League East Division.

Express starter RHP Tyson Miller (4-7, 4.73) was tagged with the loss after a 3.2-inning performance that saw four earned runs on four hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Space Cowboys reliever LHP Parker Mushinski (1-2, 3.34) collected the win after he tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball with one hit, three walks and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

After Sugar Land couldn't scratch a run across on Tuesday, they took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Wednesday. With two outs, a 403-foot solo home run from CF Pedro León traveled deep out to left field. LF Marty Costes extended the inning with a double and came home to score on a single from SS Alex De Goti.

The Space Cowboys added to their lead in the fourth inning. C Korey Lee doubled while León and Costes walked to load the bases. De Goti was hit by a pitch to make it 3-0 and a bases-loaded walk to DH Jake Meyers scored another run as Sugar Land took a 4-0 advantage.

The Express plated their first run of the afternoon in the fifth frame as four walks in the inning scored the run. SS Davis Wendzel had the fourth and final walk of the inning to cut the Space Cowboys lead at 4-1.

Costes led off the sixth inning with a solo home run to left center field and the Space Cowboys led 5-1. A two-out single for 2B Corey Julks extended the inning. He stole second base and came home on a single from Meyers to increase the lead to 6-1.

Sugar Land put another run on the board in the ninth inning. Back-to-back singles for Meyers and RF Justin Dirden put men on first and second base. Lee made it a third single in the inning and scored Meyers to bring the lead to 7-1.

Round Rock did not go quietly in the ninth inning. 3B Josh Jung doubled with two outs and C Yohel Pozo singled to cut the lead at 7-2. The Express couldn't muster up anymore runs and the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

LHP Jake Latz returned to the mound for the first time since June 11 on Wednesday. He tossed 1.0 inning and allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Latz was reinstated from the Injured List on Tuesday.

Express 1B Yohel Pozo logged the team's lone multi-hit outing after going 2-for-4 with one RBI and one walk. The performance marked Pozo's 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land return to Dell Diamond for game three of the series on Thursday night. Express RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 1.59) is scheduled to start against Space Cowboys RHP Misael Tamarez (--, --) with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are available for purchase or bring your group to Dell Diamond. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.