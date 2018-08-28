Rainiers Shut Out By 51s, 6-0

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - The Tacoma Rainiers (64-69) suffered their second consecutive shutout as they fell to the Las Vegas 51s (66-68), 6-0, on Tuesday night at Cashman Field.

The Rainiers offense managed just two hits, both singles, and failed to advance a runner past first base all night. First baseman Gordon Beckham (1x3) and designated hitter David Freitas (1x3) both collected base knocks, while third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean drew the club's lone walk.

Rainiers left-hander David Rollins got the start and allowed six runs on eight hits (one home run) across five innings of work. He issued no walks and struck out six Las Vegas batters on 92 pitches, 61 of which went for strikes.

Right-handers Ryan Garton (2.0 IP) and Tyler Higgins (1.0 IP) combined to hold the 51s scoreless over the final three innings. The duo surrendered just one hit and issued three walks while striking out three.

Rainiers right-hander Casey Lawrence (7-4, 2.58) and 51s southpaw P.J. Conlon (3-9, 6.88) take the mound as the series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. PT.

